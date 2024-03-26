iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 518,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 777,348 shares.The stock last traded at $67.78 and had previously closed at $67.56.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.61 and a 200-day moving average of $64.83.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,605,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,398 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 548,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,523,000 after purchasing an additional 164,310 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,369,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,999,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $2,577,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.