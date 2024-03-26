iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.74

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.74 and last traded at $22.74, with a volume of 4138 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EUFN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,355,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $705,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $219,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

