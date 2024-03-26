iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.73

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.73 and last traded at $31.72, with a volume of 59756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.44.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average is $28.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Germany ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,692,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 45,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

