iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,059,734 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 452% from the previous session’s volume of 191,992 shares.The stock last traded at $39.28 and had previously closed at $39.09.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMTM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

