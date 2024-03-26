iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2024

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTMGet Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,059,734 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 452% from the previous session’s volume of 191,992 shares.The stock last traded at $39.28 and had previously closed at $39.09.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMTM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.