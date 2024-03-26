iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $20,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.94. 1,108,063 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.46.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.