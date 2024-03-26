iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,692,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,504. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.96. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

