iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,069 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO stock opened at $265.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.72 and a 200-day moving average of $238.54. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

