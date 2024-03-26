iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Holdings Reduced by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.96. The company had a trading volume of 712,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,305. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.01 and its 200 day moving average is $77.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.63 and a twelve month high of $90.82.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

