iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 361,157 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 347,750 shares.The stock last traded at $90.32 and had previously closed at $90.06.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.52.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,258,000 after acquiring an additional 49,153,855 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,164.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,416 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6,476,084.6% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 841,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,696,000 after buying an additional 841,891 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,107,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,001,000.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.