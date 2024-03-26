iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC) is Kozak & Associates Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 619,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,685 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF makes up about 12.4% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kozak & Associates Inc. owned approximately 22.51% of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF worth $38,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IETC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $929,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 18,997 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,327 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.67 million, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Profile

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

