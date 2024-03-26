J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SJM. DA Davidson started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.20.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.6 %

SJM stock opened at $123.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.53, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.21. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $107.33 and a 1-year high of $159.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -481.81%.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

