Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target Raised to $172.00 at Evercore ISI

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.94% from the stock’s current price.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

JKHY traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $167.09. The company had a trading volume of 106,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,802. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.83 and a 200-day moving average of $160.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 602.8% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

