Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 564 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,591,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $647,064,000 after buying an additional 2,222,950 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 6,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 40,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,422,691 shares in the company, valued at $339,443,236.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $3,152,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,422,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,443,236.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.52. 11,240,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,130,893. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.28 and a 12 month high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

