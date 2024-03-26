Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 680 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $63.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,853,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,788,027. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.67. The stock has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.63.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

