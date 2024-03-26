Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Block by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 420,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,495,000 after purchasing an additional 95,603 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Block by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,748,317.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 443,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,705,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,748,317.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 443,979 shares in the company, valued at $34,705,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,056 shares of company stock valued at $18,407,064. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SQ

Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,782,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,954,428. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 475.12, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.55.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.