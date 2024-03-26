Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,729 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EA. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $130.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,475. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.36 and a twelve month high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,946.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $326,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,946.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,160,804. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

