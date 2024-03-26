Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $212,000 Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. FMR LLC lifted its position in ASML by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,123,710,000 after purchasing an additional 126,413 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $880,186,000 after purchasing an additional 105,339 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in ASML by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,214,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,971,000 after buying an additional 23,783 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of ASML by 34.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,344,000 after purchasing an additional 274,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ASML by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after buying an additional 211,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $6.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $972.75. 513,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,990. The firm has a market cap of $383.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,056.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $908.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $745.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $962.60.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

