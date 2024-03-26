Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $373,000 Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $6.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $331.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,639,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,260. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.55. The stock has a market cap of $80.06 billion, a PE ratio of 913.31, a P/E/G ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 26,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.61, for a total transaction of $8,497,444.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,244,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 235,881 shares of company stock valued at $72,230,185. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

