Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $427,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1,273.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in 3M by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after acquiring an additional 825,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.60.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Stock Down 1.5 %

MMM traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,109,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,370. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $113.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

