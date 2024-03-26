Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 96.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 117.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 34.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.56 per share, for a total transaction of $115,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,112,896.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard Agree bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.57 per share, for a total transaction of $656,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 119,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,327.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 2,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.56 per share, with a total value of $115,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,896.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 52,982 shares of company stock worth $3,054,557 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

ADC traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.00. The stock had a trading volume of 575,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.52. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.61.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

