Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLTO. Walter Public Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $7,157,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,092,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,374,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $5,075,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $4,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In related news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Veralto Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VLTO stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.53. 1,017,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,062. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $90.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.64.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

