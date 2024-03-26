Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 286 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at about $114,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA KRE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.28. 4,662,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,656,193. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.51. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $54.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

