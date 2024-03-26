Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,704 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Shares of LEG stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.83. 1,798,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,881. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -184.00%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Stories

