JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

JD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.64.

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $26.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16. JD.com has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $45.16.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JD.com will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in JD.com by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in JD.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in JD.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 39,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 28.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 24,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

