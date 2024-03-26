Jet Protocol (JET) Price Hits $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 64.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $6.74 million and $173,917.10 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 93.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00007212 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00016193 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00022355 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001705 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,691.01 or 0.99995153 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00012261 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.15 or 0.00148004 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00422967 USD and is up 90.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $114,938.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.