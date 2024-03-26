Jet Protocol (JET) Trading Up 83.4% This Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 70.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.39 million and $148,116.99 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 83.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007356 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00015970 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00024841 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001732 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,875.21 or 1.00078505 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00012379 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.89 or 0.00152340 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00422967 USD and is up 90.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $114,938.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

