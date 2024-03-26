JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on COIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Coinbase Global from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coinbase Global from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.30.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $279.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,035.96 and a beta of 3.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $274,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 732,470 shares of company stock valued at $109,889,483 in the last 90 days. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. United Bank acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 269.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

