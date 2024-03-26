JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OCSL. B. Riley downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $97.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $40,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,101.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 375.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth $71,000. 36.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

