John Edward Billowits Sells 1,000 Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Stock

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3,762.90, for a total transaction of C$3,762,900.00.

Constellation Software Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CSU traded up C$18.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$3,760.00. 8,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,501. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.76. Constellation Software Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2,391.34 and a 1-year high of C$3,856.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.67 billion, a PE ratio of 103.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3,715.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$3,274.97.

Constellation Software Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $1.358 dividend. This represents a $5.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 14.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,150.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,600.00 to C$4,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,800.00 to C$4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3,966.67.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

Featured Stories

