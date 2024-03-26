Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,897,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 178.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,287,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,734,000 after buying an additional 1,465,136 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $63,435,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 160.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,992,000 after acquiring an additional 850,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on JCI. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.63. 5,131,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,890,374. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

