Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 904 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,912,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $30,139,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,435,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,159 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $280.60. 8,721,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,654,746. The stock has a market cap of $515.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.03. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.14 and a 12 month high of $290.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.29.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

