Jonestrading Initiates Coverage on AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.75 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AGNC. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a buy rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AGNC

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 986.99 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 14,414.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 15,758 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,757,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.