JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target to $16.00

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LZ. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.36.

Shares of LZ opened at $12.97 on Friday. LegalZoom.com has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $158.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LegalZoom.com news, COO Richard Preece sold 9,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $124,614.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 498,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,565,495.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LegalZoom.com news, COO Richard Preece sold 9,462 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $124,614.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 498,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,565,495.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole Miller sold 24,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $239,430.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,555 shares of company stock worth $664,688. Corporate insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LegalZoom.com by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,777,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,282,000 after buying an additional 2,777,206 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,974,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,309,000 after purchasing an additional 775,775 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,661 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 28,131 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

