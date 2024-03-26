JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Up 0.2%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.39 and last traded at $54.31. 757,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,601,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.20.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.85.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.3804 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

