JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Up 0.2%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.39 and last traded at $54.31. 757,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,601,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.20.
The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.85.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.3804 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
