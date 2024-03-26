JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Bought by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $16,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,256,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,760. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average is $50.25. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

