jvl associates llc Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

jvl associates llc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of jvl associates llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.68. The company had a trading volume of 696,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,593. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $248.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.15. The company has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

