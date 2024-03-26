jvl associates llc Invests $1.71 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

jvl associates llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 0.8% of jvl associates llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $177.47.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

