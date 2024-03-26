jvl associates llc Sells 1,351 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

jvl associates llc lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,771 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $656,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,282,858 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $78,986,000 after purchasing an additional 737,225 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 138,698 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.91. The company had a trading volume of 12,431,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,533,309. The stock has a market cap of $161.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.59, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nomura lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.28.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

