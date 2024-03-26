jvl associates llc Sells 2,740 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

jvl associates llc decreased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. Mercantile Bank comprises approximately 1.1% of jvl associates llc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. jvl associates llc owned about 0.39% of Mercantile Bank worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

NASDAQ MBWM remained flat at $36.87 during trading on Tuesday. 67,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $594.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.97. Mercantile Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $42.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.04.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.00 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 16.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.29%.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

