Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Gap Up to $81.13

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.13, but opened at $85.03. Kaiser Aluminum shares last traded at $84.06, with a volume of 2,756 shares trading hands.

KALU has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.01 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.66) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

