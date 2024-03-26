Kava Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.10 Billion (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $42.07 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.00 or 0.00081899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00026963 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00011388 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00017354 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008061 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,629 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

