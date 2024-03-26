KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KBH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KB Home from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on KB Home from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.46.

KB Home Price Performance

NYSE KBH opened at $68.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.73. KB Home has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $72.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.76 and its 200-day moving average is $56.24.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KB Home will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.88%.

Insider Activity

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $2,749,631.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,650,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $2,749,631.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,981 shares in the company, valued at $6,650,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $330,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,971.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 373,635 shares of company stock worth $22,400,005. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 57,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in KB Home by 40.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KB Home by 1.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

