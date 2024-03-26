Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) VP Elizabeth D. Phillips Sells 3,277 Shares

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) VP Elizabeth D. Phillips sold 3,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $106,502.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ KEQU traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.99. 7,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,488. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 58.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 174,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

Featured Stories

