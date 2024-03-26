Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $4.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33. Key Tronic has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $145.42 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic
Key Tronic Company Profile
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
