Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $4.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33. Key Tronic has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $145.42 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic

Key Tronic Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Key Tronic by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Key Tronic during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.