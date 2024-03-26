Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $26.07 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 8.9% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $19,984,000. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $521.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,879,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,871,036. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $502.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.43. The firm has a market cap of $403.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $395.40 and a 52-week high of $526.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.