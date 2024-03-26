Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $385,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,275,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,958,483. The company has a market capitalization of $237.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.01. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

