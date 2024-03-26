Keystone Wealth Services LLC Invests $248,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after purchasing an additional 150,564 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $918,324,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $344.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,654. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.01. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $237.32 and a 52-week high of $348.88. The stock has a market cap of $112.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

