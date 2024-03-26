Keystone Wealth Services LLC Invests $319,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,835 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,873,234 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,041,602,000 after acquiring an additional 176,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $246,250,000 after acquiring an additional 511,397 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 84.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,057,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $218,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,169 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 7.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510,007 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $179,317,000 after acquiring an additional 168,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $50,254,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 33,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.91, for a total transaction of $5,571,628.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,148.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 732,470 shares of company stock valued at $109,889,483. 33.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN traded down $12.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.81. 10,217,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,148,764. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,023.78 and a beta of 3.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.33 and its 200 day moving average is $134.33. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.30.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

