Keystone Wealth Services LLC Invests $348,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POCT. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 205.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 14,827 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS POCT traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.43. 34,728 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $477.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average is $35.59.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

