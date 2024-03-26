Keystone Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after buying an additional 73,429,036 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $337,567,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 789,244 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,803,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,927,000 after buying an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,920. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $158.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

